Black-naped Monarch Hypothymis azurea

Identification

Beautiful azure-blue male exhibits a black nape patch and a thin black gorget. Female lacks the black nape patch and gorget markings, with gray-brown wings and bright blue only on the head. Both male and female show black feathers on top of the bill and grayish-white underparts. Inhabits both dry and wet forested areas from sea level up into foothills. Like flycatchers, hawks in mid-air to catch its prey. Often joins mixed flocks. Song is a bland, unremarkable “wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi-wi.” Calls include harsh nasal “wheh” and an explosive “whi-cheh!”

Statistics

Weekly Bar Chart

Range Map

