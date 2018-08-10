Menu
  • Cuculiformes
  • Cuculidae

Asian Koel Eudynamys scolopaceus

Identification

A large cuckoo, distinctive in all plumages, but usually secretive, keeping to the interior of dense trees in many habitats, even inner cities and fields. Adult males glossy black with dull lime-green bill; females and immatures blackish brown with white dots on the wings and strong streaking on head and throat. Adults have ruby-red eyes. Females lay eggs in the nests of other large birds, including crows, shrikes, and starlings. Song is a loud, persistent “ko-EL!” similar to a peacock’s call.

