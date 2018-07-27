Breeding males trail long streamers which are almost double the length of the body. Male comes in rufous and white morphs; both morphs have dark head, weak triangular crest, and blue eyering. Females resemble a non-breeding rufous male, but with a duller blue eyering and slightly paler head. Extremely similar to Amur Paradise-Flycatcher, but has a glossier black head with a clearer demarcation between the black and gray. Female is similar to female Japanese Paradise-Flycatcher, but with a much paler gray breast which fades more gradually (as opposed to sharper cutoff between gray breast and white belly of Japanese). Inhabits evergreen broadleaf forest and forest edge, including secondary growth, gardens, and plantations, in lowlands and foothills. Some populations are migratory. Song is a ringing “wiwiwiwiwiwiwi;” call is a nasal, rising “wee-weh.”